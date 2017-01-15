Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 5:59 pm

Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dead - WWE Legend Passes Away at 73

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away, Dwayne Johnson has announced on his Twitter. He was 73-years-old.

The professional wrestler was one of the most well-known wrestlers during his time in the 1970s and 1980s, earning him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Back in December, Jimmy‘s lawyer told New York Daily News that he was in a hospice care in Florida and that he only a had a short period of time left to live.

Jimmy was accused of murdering his girlfriend back in 1983, but wasn’t arrested or charged until 30 years later. In 2015, the judge in the case dismissed the case ruling that Jimmy was unfit for a trial due to his mental health (via People).

Dwayne shared on Twitter the news of his fellow wrestler’s death.

Our thoughts go out to Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka’s loved ones during this time.
