Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 5:30 pm

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Join Kourtney Kardashian at Pajama Party!

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Join Kourtney Kardashian at Pajama Party!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have the best pajamas ever!

The cute couple rocked fried chicken and KFC-logo onesies as they joined Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate Jessica Alba‘s husband Cash Warren‘s pajama-themed birthday party.

Other guests at Cash‘s birthday party included Nicole Richie and Joel Madden along with stylist Rachel Zoe.

During the party, guests took to Instagram to share cute pictures from inside.

Check them out below!

Click inside to see more posts from the party…

Pajama jammy jam

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian parties with john chrissy at pj party 01
kourtney kardashian parties with john chrissy at pj party 02
kourtney kardashian parties with john chrissy at pj party 03
kourtney kardashian parties with john chrissy at pj party 04
kourtney kardashian parties with john chrissy at pj party 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Cash Warren, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Joel Madden, John Legend, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here