John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Join Kourtney Kardashian at Pajama Party!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have the best pajamas ever!

The cute couple rocked fried chicken and KFC-logo onesies as they joined Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate Jessica Alba‘s husband Cash Warren‘s pajama-themed birthday party.

Other guests at Cash‘s birthday party included Nicole Richie and Joel Madden along with stylist Rachel Zoe.

During the party, guests took to Instagram to share cute pictures from inside.

Check them out below!

Love you babe! Last nights Pajama jammy jam was a blast! Love celebrating you with an epic pizza pajama game night! #happybirthdayCash ðŸ¤‘ A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:27am PST

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31pm PST