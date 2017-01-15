Sun, 15 January 2017 at 5:30 pm
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Join Kourtney Kardashian at Pajama Party!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have the best pajamas ever!
The cute couple rocked fried chicken and KFC-logo onesies as they joined Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate Jessica Alba‘s husband Cash Warren‘s pajama-themed birthday party.
Other guests at Cash‘s birthday party included Nicole Richie and Joel Madden along with stylist Rachel Zoe.
During the party, guests took to Instagram to share cute pictures from inside.
Check them out below!
Click inside to see more posts from the party…
