Julianne & Derek Hough Host First Move Interactive of 2017!
Julianne and Derek Hough hold their first Move Interactive event of the year on Saturday (January 14) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
The 31-year-old dancer and Julianne, 28, brought out a large group for the fun-filled exercise event!
“We kicked off our 1st MOVE INTERACTIVE of 2017 with an amazing workout and motivational Goal setting session. Our friend @markpulse leading the fitness portion and @jeffbeacher opening up about his inspiring and motivating story. Thank you @pulsefitnessstudio for opening your studio and to @livinglocketfilms for capturing our special kick off!
You all already took the first step… you showed up!!! So proud and honored to build this community together! We love our #movers see ya next week!!! MOVEinteractive #LetsMove #moveliveontour,” Julianne wrote on Instagram.