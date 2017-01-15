Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 3:46 pm

Justin Bieber Is Speechless About Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kissing

Justin Bieber Is Speechless About Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kissing

Justin Bieber leaves Catch LA restaurant after a night out on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer was joined by Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion.

While leaving the restaurant, Justin was asked how he felt about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez kissing The Weeknd, and he had a very simple reaction – no answer.

The week before, Justin was a proud big brother and shared his excitement for his little sister’s new YouTube channel. In case you forgot, Justin got discovered on YouTube, and it’s actually been 10 years since!
Photos: AKM-GSI
