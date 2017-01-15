Justin Bieber Is Speechless About Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kissing
Justin Bieber leaves Catch LA restaurant after a night out on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer was joined by Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion.
While leaving the restaurant, Justin was asked how he felt about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez kissing The Weeknd, and he had a very simple reaction – no answer.
The week before, Justin was a proud big brother and shared his excitement for his little sister’s new YouTube channel. In case you forgot, Justin got discovered on YouTube, and it’s actually been 10 years since!
#10yearsofkidrauhl where it all began. Thanks https://t.co/iXMOt2sT3E
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 15, 2017