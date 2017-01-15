Katy Perry Threw Orlando Bloom Surprise 40th Birthday Party!

Katy Perry threw Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party this weekend!

The actor – who turned 40 years old on January 13 – was surprised by his girlfriend with a big bash in Palm Springs, E! News reports.

Katy shared an Instagram Story of Orly blowing out the candles on his huge cake, which read “Happy Birthday Lando.”

In addition to the surprise party, there was also a surprise guest – Orlando‘s mom! Orly posted a photo of the pair together. See it below!

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈 A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

