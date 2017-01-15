Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 7:40 pm

Kelly Rowland Grabs Lunch in Beverly Hills

Kelly Rowland Grabs Lunch in Beverly Hills

Kelly Rowland is all smiles as she makes her way out of her car on Saturday afternoon (January 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress and singer looked comfy and chic in a black sweatshirt, jeans and booties as she was spotted out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Rowland

Kelly spent her Saturday afternoon running errands with her two-year-old son Titan (not pictured) before grabbing a bite to eat with Beyonce‘s mom Tina Knowles.

It was recently announced that Kelly will be replacing Jessie J as the newest judge on The Voice Australia in the upcoming season.
Photos: AKM-GSI
