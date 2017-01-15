Kim Kardashian's Paris Police Report Details Terrifying Details of Robbery

Kim Kardashian‘s police report, taken by French police back in October after her gunpoint robbery, has been revealed by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’ ” the 36-year-old reality star reportedly told police after the robbery. “No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.”

“It’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me,” Kim continued. “He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth 4 million dollars. … I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring.”

“They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” Kim recounted. “I think they robbed me of 5 million dollars. Then they left on the run.”

Kim then told police she thought the robbers may not have been pros.

“I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up,” Kim said.

French police have made headway in finding the suspects and have arrested several people in connection with the robbery. Kim recently made her first red carpet appearance since the robbery.