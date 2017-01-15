Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 12:53 am

Kirsten Dunst Covers Up Engagement Ring While in L.A.

Kirsten Dunst Covers Up Engagement Ring While in L.A.

Kirsten Dunst tries to keep a low profile while stepping out on Saturday morning (January 14) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Hidden Figures actress wore an all black outfit as she hid her new engagement ring under a jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

It was announced earlier this week that Kirsten recently got engaged to her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.

Shortly after the announcement, Kirsten was spotted out and about where she showed off her ring for the first time!
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kirsten Dunst

