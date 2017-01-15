Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Being Adopted in Emotional Essay

Kristin Chenoweth is speaking out about her personal experience of being adopted.

The 48-year-old actress penned a powerful essay in which she discusses the film Lion and how she feels about the message it sends about adoption.

“It’s hardly a secret that I was adopted as a baby, and quite frankly, there’s absolutely no reason it should be,” Kristin wrote in the Huffington Post.

“As I’ve grown, I’ve watched the conversation and perceptions about adopted kids and families shift, but nothing has quite captured the truth, both the good and the ugly, of adoption like the film Lion,” she went on. “It’s an honest look at adoption and the not uncommon feelings surrounding identity that come up for many people.”

Pictured: Kristin arriving at LAX Airport and heading to her flight on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.



“I can honestly say being adopted was one of the best things to ever happen to me,” she added. “It was never something that was hidden from me and it is not something I have ever been ashamed of. I recognize how fortunate I am to have parents who love and support me unconditionally. The fact that they are not my biological parents does not change the fact that they are simply, my parents.”

To read the Kristin‘s full essay, head to the Huffington Post.