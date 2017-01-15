Kylie Jenner Dons Blonde Bob For Secret Project!

Kylie Jenner makes her way through the parking lot to Red Robin for some dinner on Saturday night (January 14) in Canoga Park, Calif.

The 19-year-old personality was joined by her boyfriend Tyga and a couple of friends for a double date night at the burger restaurant.

The day before, Kylie teased an upcoming secret project. She posted pictures on her Instagram of her wearing a short blonde bob, bright red lipstick, and a gold slip dress.

Kylie also just released the latest from her cosmetics line, the Royal Peach eye shadow pallette. Be sure to get yours fast as her products sell out very quickly!

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PST