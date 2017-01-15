Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 5:15 pm

Kylie Jenner Dons Blonde Bob For Secret Project!

Kylie Jenner Dons Blonde Bob For Secret Project!

Kylie Jenner makes her way through the parking lot to Red Robin for some dinner on Saturday night (January 14) in Canoga Park, Calif.

The 19-year-old personality was joined by her boyfriend Tyga and a couple of friends for a double date night at the burger restaurant.

The day before, Kylie teased an upcoming secret project. She posted pictures on her Instagram of her wearing a short blonde bob, bright red lipstick, and a gold slip dress.

Kylie also just released the latest from her cosmetics line, the Royal Peach eye shadow pallette. Be sure to get yours fast as her products sell out very quickly!

Click inside to see more photos from her secret project…

