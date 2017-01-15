Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 12:35 am

Lady Gaga is Back in the Studio, Might Announce Tour Dates After Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Lady Gaga is officially back in the studio – but fans are speculating as to exactly why!

The 30-year-old singer hit the studio last night (January 13) with Brian Kennedy, who’s worked with Rihanna and Chris Brown, as well as Dallas Davidson, who collaborates with country star Luke Bryan.

“First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson_ two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound,” Brian wrote on Instagram along with the black-and-white photo below.

It’s been less than three months since the release of Gaga‘s latest album Joanne – so she could working on new music already, OR she might be recording some material for A Star Is Born, the Bradley Cooper-directed film she is starring in. We’ll have to wait and see!

In more Gaga news, the singer might be announcing upcoming tour dates after her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Click inside to see the tweet she retweeted…

Gaga retweeted the following:
Credit: Stuart C. Wilson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lady Gaga

