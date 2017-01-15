Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:35 pm

Lucky Blue Smith, Sofia Richie, & Cameron Dallas Walk Doce&Gabbana Milan Runway

Lucky Blue Smith, Sofia Richie, & Cameron Dallas Walk Doce&Gabbana Milan Runway

The young millennials took over the runway at the 2017/18 Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter presentation during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

Stars such as Lucky Blue and Pyper America Smith, Sofia Richie, Cameron Dallas, Avan Jogia, Rafferty Law, Brandon Thomas Lee, Presley Gerber, and more walked the runway while Austin Mahone performed.

Sofia Ben Ammar, Sistine and Sophia Stallone, Neels Visser, Immy Waterhouse, Diggy Simmons, and YouTube star Marcus Butler also walked the runway.

The day before, Dolce&Gabbana took to their Twitter page to share a behind-the-scenes video of the stars getting fitted for their runway looks. Check it out below!

15+ pictures inside from the Dolce&Gabbana runway show in Milan…
Just Jared on Facebook
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 01
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 02
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 03
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 04
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 05
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 06
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 07
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 08
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 09
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 10
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 11
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 12
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 13
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 14
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 15
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 16
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 17
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 18
lucky blue smith sofia richie cameron dallas walk dolce gabbana milan fashion show 19

Photos: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana, WENN
Posted to: Austin Mahone, Avan Jogia, Brandon Lee, Cameron Dallas, Diggy Simmons, Immy Waterhouse, Lucky Blue Smith, Marcus Butler, Neels Visser, Presley Gerber, Pyper America Smith, Rafferty Law, Sistine Stallone, Sofia Ben Ammar, Sofia Richie, Sophia Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here