Lucky Blue Smith, Sofia Richie, & Cameron Dallas Walk Doce&Gabbana Milan Runway

The young millennials took over the runway at the 2017/18 Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter presentation during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

Stars such as Lucky Blue and Pyper America Smith, Sofia Richie, Cameron Dallas, Avan Jogia, Rafferty Law, Brandon Thomas Lee, Presley Gerber, and more walked the runway while Austin Mahone performed.

Sofia Ben Ammar, Sistine and Sophia Stallone, Neels Visser, Immy Waterhouse, Diggy Simmons, and YouTube star Marcus Butler also walked the runway.

The day before, Dolce&Gabbana took to their Twitter page to share a behind-the-scenes video of the stars getting fitted for their runway looks. Check it out below!

Watch the video to take a closer look behind the scenes of the Dolce&Gabbana Men's Fall-Winter 2017/18 collection#DGPrinces #DGMillennials pic.twitter.com/lkQchXj62r — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) January 14, 2017

15+ pictures inside from the Dolce&Gabbana runway show in Milan…