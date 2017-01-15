Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:50 pm
Martin Shkreli Hit in Face with Dog Feces
- Martin Shkreli – aka the man who became a hated public figure after jacking the prices of an HIV/AIDS drug – got hit in the face with dog poop – TMZ
- Are the royals being pulled into a huge scandal? – Radar
- This celeb is not happy about acne-shaming – Just Jared Jr
- Have you ever seen Johnny Depp like this before? – Lainey Gossip
- Three films crash and burn during holiday weekend – The Hollywood Reporter
