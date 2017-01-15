Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:50 pm

Martin Shkreli Hit in Face with Dog Feces

Martin Shkreli Hit in Face with Dog Feces
  • Martin Shkreli – aka the man who became a hated public figure after jacking the prices of an HIV/AIDS drug – got hit in the face with dog poop – TMZ
  • Are the royals being pulled into a huge scandal? – Radar
  • This celeb is not happy about acne-shaming – Just Jared Jr
  • Have you ever seen Johnny Depp like this before? – Lainey Gossip
  • Three films crash and burn during holiday weekend – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Martin Shkreli, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here