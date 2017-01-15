Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 8:55 am

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Party with 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars at 'Elle' Event!

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Party with 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars at 'Elle' Event!

Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern step out in style for the Elle Women in TV celebration held at Chateau Marmont on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Reese, Nicole, Zoe, and Shailene are featured on this month’s covers of Elle for the special issue!

Also in attendance were Zoe‘s mom Lisa Bonet and boyfriend Karl Glusman, as well as actresses Constance Zimmer, Amy Landecker, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Amanda Peet, Melora Harden, Yetide Badaki, Anna Diop, Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Ramos, Genevieve Angelson, and more.
Photos: Getty
