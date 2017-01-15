Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 8:00 pm

Octavia Spencer Buys Out 'Hidden Figures' Screening on MLK Weekend for Low-Income Families

Octavia Spencer Buys Out 'Hidden Figures' Screening on MLK Weekend for Low-Income Families

Octavia Spencer is honoring her late mother this Martin Luther King Jr weekend.

The actress bought out a screening of her new film Hidden Figures in order for low-income families who may not be able to afford tickets can see the film.

Octavia lost her mother, Dellsena Spencer, when she was 18-years-old.

Her mother raised Octavia and her other six siblings by herself, working as a maid in order to provide for her family.

“I had a very strong mom who made me and my sisters understand that there were no limitations on our lives except what we placed on ourselves,” Octavia once said about her mother (via People).

“Tomorrow I’ve bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come. It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word,” Octavia captioned the below post on Instagram.
Photos: WENN
