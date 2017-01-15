Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 10:50 pm

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body, Says Women's Bodies Don't 'Shrink Right Back'

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her post-baby body for the first time.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old pro dancer welcomed her first son Shai Aleksander with fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Earlier today, Peta took to Instagram to share a picture of her post-baby body.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most,” Peta began the caption.

“The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound,” Peta wrote along with the below pic.
