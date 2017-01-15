Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 8:40 pm

Pete Wentz Hangs Out with a Pal in WeHo

Pete Wentz Hangs Out with a Pal in WeHo

Pete Wentz looks cool as he enjoys a stroll with a friend on Friday afternoon (January 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist wore his signature rocker style in black skinny jeans, a sweatshirt with a bear on it, and a gray knit beanie as he carried a backpack.

Pete has recently been spending some time out of the spotlight and has been focusing more on his family – which includes longtime love Meagan Camper and their two-year-old Saint, along with his eight-year-old son Bronx from his first marriage to Ashlee Simpson.

10+ pictures inside of Pete Wentz out and about in WeHo…
