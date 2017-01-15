Priyanka Chopra Updates Fans After 'Quantico' Accident

Priyanka Chopra is updating her fans after being rushed to the hospital after suffering from a concussion on the set of Quantico this week.

The 34-year-old actress was treated and discharged within a few hours and is thankfully going to be doing okay.

“Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok,” Priyanka wrote to her fans on Twitter. Read the entire tweet below…

We hope Priyanka feels better soon!