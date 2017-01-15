Russell Wilson Writes Sweetest Note to Ciara After Disappointing NFL Loss

Russell Wilson may have suffered a devastating NFL playoff loss with his Seattle Seahawks team on Saturday (January 14), but he is winning at life!

The 28-year-old quarterback, who lost 20-36 to the Atlanta Falcons, posted a sweet message to his pregnant wife Ciara after the game.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you,” Russell wrote. “This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful”