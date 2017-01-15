Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Sienna Miller Struts Her Style Around London

Sienna Miller sips on her morning coffee as she steps out on Thursday (January 12) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress looked chic in a navy top with matching heels and pink pants as she made her way into a radio show appearance.

The following day, Sienna rocked a leather jacket with a black skirt as she made her way to another appearance.

Sienna has been in London promoting her new film Live by Night.

Last week, Sienna and co-star Ben Affleck attended the UK premiere of their movie.

sienna miller struts her style around london 01
sienna miller struts her style around london 02
sienna miller struts her style around london 03
sienna miller struts her style around london 04
sienna miller struts her style around london 05
sienna miller struts her style around london 06
sienna miller struts her style around london 07
sienna miller struts her style around london 08
sienna miller struts her style around london 09
sienna miller struts her style around london 10
sienna miller struts her style around london 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, WENN
Posted to: Sienna Miller

