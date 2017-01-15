VIDEO: Tina Fey (As Hologram Princess Leia) Gives Felicity Jones 'SNL' Hosting Advice

Star Wars: Rogue One star Felicity Jones got a surprise visit from SNL alum Tina Fey on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!

The show returned from its winter hiatus tonight, marking Felicity‘s first time as host.

During Felicity‘s monologue, Tina – as a hologram version of Princess Leia – showed up to offer her best advice.

“No matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say it’s sad and overrated,” Tina says.

“The President?” Felicity asks.

“Yeah, the President!” Tina responds. “It’s fine, no one cares.”

