Sun, 15 January 2017 at 3:35 pm

So Many Stars Stepped Out for Rock4EB's Annual Benefit

So Many Stars Stepped Out for Rock4EB's Annual Benefit

So many celebrity guests were in attendance to support the 2017 Rock4EB! event presented by Alex and Ani to benefit rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) on Saturday (January 14) at a private residence in Malibu, Calif.

Sting and Chris Cornell performed, while Zach Galifianakis acted as host. Seen stepping out for the huge annual event were Charlie Hunnam, Elizabeth Olsen, Brad Pitt, Kaley Cuoco, Garrett Hedlund, Rami Malek, Courteney Cox, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, David Spade, Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, Kevin Nealon, and many more.

Some of the celebs got to meet Hollywood agent Andrea Pett-Joseph‘s son Brandon, who suffers from the disease.

EB is a rare and life threatening disease of the skin. The disease causes blister formation after minor trauma to the skin, including scarring and disfiguring of the skin and internal organs.

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Charlie Hunnam, Chris Cornell, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, David Spade, Elizabeth Olsen, Garrett Hedlund, Heidi Klum, Jay Ellis, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Nealon, Rami Malek, Rande Gerber, Sting, Zach Galifianakis

