Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 11:40 am

Tom Brady's Daughter Gives Him a Good Luck Kiss Before Playoff Game!

Tom Brady's Daughter Gives Him a Good Luck Kiss Before Playoff Game!

Tom Brady shared the sweetest photo of him and his daughter with Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Lake, 4, before his big NFL playoff game.

The 39-year-old quarterback and his team, the New England Patriots, beat the Houston Texans 34-16 and will be headed to the AFC Championship game. Congrats to the Patriots!

Just before the game, Tom posted a pic of Vivian giving him a good luck kiss!

“Good luck Daddy” Tom captioned the pic, along with some emoji hearts.

Click inside to see Tom Brady and Vivian’s cute photo…

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here