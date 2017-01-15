Tom Brady's Daughter Gives Him a Good Luck Kiss Before Playoff Game!
Tom Brady shared the sweetest photo of him and his daughter with Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Lake, 4, before his big NFL playoff game.
The 39-year-old quarterback and his team, the New England Patriots, beat the Houston Texans 34-16 and will be headed to the AFC Championship game. Congrats to the Patriots!
Just before the game, Tom posted a pic of Vivian giving him a good luck kiss!
“Good luck Daddy” Tom captioned the pic, along with some emoji hearts.
