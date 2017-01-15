VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Saturday Night Live is back!

After going on hiatus for the holidays, SNL returned with Alec Baldwin once again suiting up to take on President-Elect Donald Trump.

In the cold opening, Alec mocked Trump‘s latest press conference where he slammed news reporters for reporting “fake news” as well as mocking the lack of performers and celebrities attending his inauguration.

Throughout the entire skit, Alec made tons of “golden showers” references, mocking the report that Trump used to order them from Russian sex workers.

Watch the clips from the cold opening below!

President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

