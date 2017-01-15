Top Stories
'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Zoe Saldana Thinks Trump Has Been Bullied by Hollywood

Erin Andrews Explains How She Almost Ruined Her Fiance's Proposal

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 12:21 am

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Saturday Night Live is back!

After going on hiatus for the holidays, SNL returned with Alec Baldwin once again suiting up to take on President-Elect Donald Trump.

In the cold opening, Alec mocked Trump‘s latest press conference where he slammed news reporters for reporting “fake news” as well as mocking the lack of performers and celebrities attending his inauguration.

Throughout the entire skit, Alec made tons of “golden showers” references, mocking the report that Trump used to order them from Russian sex workers.

Watch the clips from the cold opening below!

Click inside to see another clip from the SNL cold opening…
