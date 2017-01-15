Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017 at 2:46 am

VIDEO: Lamar Odom on Drug Overdose: 'I Was Basically Just Committing Suicide'

VIDEO: Lamar Odom on Drug Overdose: 'I Was Basically Just Committing Suicide'

Lamar Odom is opening up about his near-death drug overdose back in October 2015.

“Did I feel ashamed about some of the choices I made?” the 37-year-old former NBA player says in a preview clip for an episode of The Doctors. “I was basically just committing suicide.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

In another recent preview clip, Lamar revealed that he wants ex-wife Khloe Kardashian back in his life again!

The Doctors is set to air this Tuesday (January 17).

Pictured: Lamar making his way to Staples Center for the LA Clippers game on Saturday (January 14) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
lamar odom on drug overdose i was basically just committing suicide 01
lamar odom on drug overdose i was basically just committing suicide 02
lamar odom on drug overdose i was basically just committing suicide 03
lamar odom on drug overdose i was basically just committing suicide 04
lamar odom on drug overdose i was basically just committing suicide 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Lamar Odom

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here