VIDEO: Lamar Odom on Drug Overdose: 'I Was Basically Just Committing Suicide'

Lamar Odom is opening up about his near-death drug overdose back in October 2015.

“Did I feel ashamed about some of the choices I made?” the 37-year-old former NBA player says in a preview clip for an episode of The Doctors. “I was basically just committing suicide.”

In another recent preview clip, Lamar revealed that he wants ex-wife Khloe Kardashian back in his life again!

The Doctors is set to air this Tuesday (January 17).

Pictured: Lamar making his way to Staples Center for the LA Clippers game on Saturday (January 14) in Los Angeles.