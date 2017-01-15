Top Stories
Sun, 15 January 2017

VIDEO: SNL Spoofs 'The Bachelor' with 'Beard Hunk'!

Saturday Night Live is taking on The Bachelor!

In the latest episode, SNL spoofed the hit ABC dating show with their own version of “Beard Hunk.”

In the skit, the hunk meets with his possible leading ladies – and let’s just say they all have their quirks.

Check out the clip below from “Beard Hunk!”

Also pictured inside: The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall hanging out with friends on Friday (January 13) in Studio City, Calif.
