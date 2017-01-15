Will 'The Night Of' Return for Season Two?

Is The Night Of returning for a second season? HBO execs are hopeful!

HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke with TV Line and gave an update, saying that series creators Richard Price and Steven Zaillian are “trading ideas” and are “very optimistic” about the potential for a second season idea that will come together.

Casey also added that the second season wouldn’t be a complete new reset story line, but a continuation.

“I don’t think that we would all of a sudden move to Chicago or another city,” Casey said, adding casting would involve “some overlap.”

The Night Of season one debuted in July of 2016, and starred Riz Ahmed, John Turturro, Michael K. Williams, and more.