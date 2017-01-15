Top Stories
Zachary Quinto Braves the Snow to Walk His Dogs

Zachary Quinto bundles up as he takes his three dogs for a walk on Saturday afternoon (January 14) in New York City.

The 39-year-old showed off his growing beard as he braved the snow for his afternoon stroll.

Zachary recently took to Instagram to share a pic of his longtime love Miles McMillan during game night.

“about last night. mr. mcmillan in the dining room with the death stare. @milesmcmillan,” Zachary captioned the below pic.
Photos: akm
