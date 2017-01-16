Ariel Winter Goes To Disneyland for Niece's Birthday!

Ariel Winter is strapped in and ready for take off on the California Screamin’ roller coaster on Saturday (January 14) in Anaheim, Calif.

The 18-year-old Modern Family actress went to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with her sister Shanelle and her niece Parker to celebrate Parker‘s birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful baby girl Parker. I love you so much my little mini me and I’m so proud of the special young lady you are becoming. I’m the luckiest auntie (Doodah) in the world to have such a loving and kind niece, so beautiful inside and out. You are the absolute light of my life and I can’t wait to love you, guide you, and support you as you continue to grow. I love you so much and am so excited to celebrate you❤,” Ariel captioned on Instagram earlier in the week. Check out the photo collage below!

Also pictured: Ariel unloading her luggage from her car before heading off to Disneyland.