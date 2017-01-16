Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend &amp; Ariana Grande's 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' Duet!

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 11:00 am

Ariel Winter Goes To Disneyland for Niece's Birthday!

Ariel Winter Goes To Disneyland for Niece's Birthday!

Ariel Winter is strapped in and ready for take off on the California Screamin’ roller coaster on Saturday (January 14) in Anaheim, Calif.

The 18-year-old Modern Family actress went to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with her sister Shanelle and her niece Parker to celebrate Parker‘s birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful baby girl Parker. I love you so much my little mini me and I’m so proud of the special young lady you are becoming. I’m the luckiest auntie (Doodah) in the world to have such a loving and kind niece, so beautiful inside and out. You are the absolute light of my life and I can’t wait to love you, guide you, and support you as you continue to grow. I love you so much and am so excited to celebrate you❤,” Ariel captioned on Instagram earlier in the week. Check out the photo collage below!

Also pictured: Ariel unloading her luggage from her car before heading off to Disneyland.

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter goes to disneyland for nieces birthday 01
ariel winter goes to disneyland for nieces birthday 02
ariel winter goes to disneyland for nieces birthday 03
ariel winter goes to disneyland for nieces birthday 04
ariel winter goes to disneyland for nieces birthday 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here