Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Welcome Baby Boy

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 10:50 am

Congrats are in order for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers – they have welcomed a newborn son!

The 30-year-old actor and his wife, who is the Chief Correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation, welcomed the baby boy on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles. His name is not yet known.

“Both Mom and baby are doing great,” their rep told People.

The couple are also parents to a daughter named Harper, 2.

Congrats to Armie and Elizabeth on the birth of their second child! We can’t wait to see his first pics!
Photos: Getty
