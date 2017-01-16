Mon, 16 January 2017 at 1:59 pm
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Hit the Club in NYC
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian arrive at Sapphire Club for a night out on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.
The 28-year-old businesswoman and 29-year-old reality star ate chicken wings and got a massage while at the strip club for the evening, TMZ reports.
While getting ready for her night out, Blac Chyna was feeling herself so much she posted several Instagram videos!
