Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, & More Celebrities Sign Open Letter for Girls Education Rights

Over 80 celebrities have come together to urge world leaders to make education access more available to over 130 million girls across the world.

Girls are often the most effected by lack of education rights, and with the help of advocacy group ONE, these celebs hope to impact the quality of life for students.

“In the poorest countries, girls are denied it more often than boys. Education is vital for moving out of poverty. Every additional year of school that a girl completes increases her future earnings, which is good for her family, her community, and her country,” the letter reads.

“Your education helped you to get where you are today – and it is in your power to help millions of girls to get theirs. Please act now, with the right policies and the necessary funds. Show us that politics can work for the people – starting with the people who need it most,” the letter continues.

The letter has been signed by many celebrities including Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman, David Oyelowo, Neil Patrick Harris, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, Ashley Judd, Robin Wright, Tom Brady, and more.

Read the whole letter here.