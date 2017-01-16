Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 6:30 pm

Brenton Thwaites & Johannes Huebl Hit Milan For Salvatore Ferragamo Runway Show

Brenton Thwaites & Johannes Huebl Hit Milan For Salvatore Ferragamo Runway Show

Brenton Thwaites and Johannes Huebl pose for photos at the Salvatore Ferragamo Menswear fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (January 15) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old actor and the 39-year-old model were joined at the presentation by James Ferragamo, Taiwanese actor Sphinx Ting, Spanish model Andres Velencoso, and the new menswear designer for Ferragamo, Guillaume Meilland.

That same day, Johannes shared a cute pic where he kissed his wife Olivia Palermo‘s head. Check it out below!

Brenton can soon be seen in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hits theaters May 26. Be sure to watch the trailer right here!

FYI: All the guys are wearing head to toe Salvatore Ferragamo.

10+ pictures inside of the men at the Salvatore Ferragamo show…
Just Jared on Facebook
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 01
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 02
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 03
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 04
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 05
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 06
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 07
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 08
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 09
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 10
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 11
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 12
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 13
brenton thwaites johannes huebl hit milan for salvatore ferragamo runway show 14

Photos: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo
Posted to: Brenton Thwaites, Johannes Huebl

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here