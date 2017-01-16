Brenton Thwaites & Johannes Huebl Hit Milan For Salvatore Ferragamo Runway Show

Brenton Thwaites and Johannes Huebl pose for photos at the Salvatore Ferragamo Menswear fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (January 15) in Milan, Italy.

The 27-year-old actor and the 39-year-old model were joined at the presentation by James Ferragamo, Taiwanese actor Sphinx Ting, Spanish model Andres Velencoso, and the new menswear designer for Ferragamo, Guillaume Meilland.

That same day, Johannes shared a cute pic where he kissed his wife Olivia Palermo‘s head. Check it out below!

Brenton can soon be seen in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hits theaters May 26. Be sure to watch the trailer right here!

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:33am PST

FYI: All the guys are wearing head to toe Salvatore Ferragamo.

