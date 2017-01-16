Brian Justin Crum Drops 'Show Me Love' Video (Exclusive)

Brian Justin Crum, a finalist on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, has dropped his music video for “Show Me Love” and JustJared.com has the exclusive premiere!

The song is the singer’s first single since competing on the show and it features Toy Armada and DJ Grind. The track is currently climbing the Billboard Dance/Club chart.

Clips from fans inspired by Brian‘s message of love have been woven into the video.

“Show Me Love” was originally recorded by Robyn in 1997 and the song is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Grab the song on iTunes!



Brian Justin Crum ft. Toy Armada and DJ GRIND- “Show Me Love”