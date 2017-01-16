'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading unless you’ve already watched tonight’s episode of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

The top contestants from this week’s Celebrity Apprentice have been revealed!

This week, Arnold Schwarzenegger tasked the contestants with two tough challenges – one with a motorcycle company and one with a candy company. And you can bet – a lot of chaos ensued during these challenges!

At the beginning of the episode, the remaining contestants included Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, and Ricky Williams.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who went home during week three!

Click through the slideshow to find out the top contestants in the competition…