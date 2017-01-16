Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 10:10 pm

'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading unless you’ve already watched tonight’s episode of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

The top contestants from this week’s Celebrity Apprentice have been revealed!

This week, Arnold Schwarzenegger tasked the contestants with two tough challenges – one with a motorcycle company and one with a candy company. And you can bet – a lot of chaos ensued during these challenges!

At the beginning of the episode, the remaining contestants included Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, and Ricky Williams.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who went home during week three!

Click through the slideshow to find out the top contestants in the competition…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Celebrity Apprentice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here