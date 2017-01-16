Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!
Chrissy Teigen just gave a slight tease of John Legend and Ariana Grande‘s duet from Beauty and the Beast – and also seemingly revealed that they’re singing the title song!
The 31-year-old model took to Twitter and wrote, “Just got to listen to the full “Beauty and the Beast” song w/ John and Ariana Grande and it’s so unbelievably beautiful U HAVE BEEN BLESSED.”
“I can’t believe Luna has a papa who sings on my favorite Disney song ever. She better APPRECIATE THIS SH*T it’s so pretty,” she added.
Chrissy then learned the title song on the piano and showed off her skills to her fans – we can’t wait to find out if this is the duet John and Ariana recorded!
Just got to listen to the full "Beauty and the Beast" song w/ John and Ariana Grande and it's so unbelievably beautiful U HAVE BEEN BLESSED
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2017
I can't believe Luna has a papa who sings on my favorite Disney song ever. She better APPRECIATE THIS SHIT it's so pretty ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2017
While john cooked, I learned to play beauty and the beast ALL BY MYSELF pic.twitter.com/VRgBS6YrJc
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017
John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier. Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn't want me 2 be better than him smh
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017