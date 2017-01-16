Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Chrissy Teigen just gave a slight tease of John Legend and Ariana Grande‘s duet from Beauty and the Beast – and also seemingly revealed that they’re singing the title song!

The 31-year-old model took to Twitter and wrote, “Just got to listen to the full “Beauty and the Beast” song w/ John and Ariana Grande and it’s so unbelievably beautiful U HAVE BEEN BLESSED.”

“I can’t believe Luna has a papa who sings on my favorite Disney song ever. She better APPRECIATE THIS SH*T it’s so pretty,” she added.

Chrissy then learned the title song on the piano and showed off her skills to her fans – we can’t wait to find out if this is the duet John and Ariana recorded!

