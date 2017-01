Donald Trump Scotland Inauguration TV Description Goes Viral: 'The Twilight Zone Returns'

Donald Trump‘s inauguration is happening this coming Friday – and one Scottish newspaper description of the event has gone viral.

In the TV description section of the Herald Scotland, “President Trump: The Inauguration” is described as if it is an episode of The Twilight Zone.

“After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories – among the most common is the “What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War” setting – but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present. The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful,” the description reads.

See the print version of the ad here.