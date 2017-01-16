Donald Trump Slams 'SNL' on Twitter (Again)

Donald Trump took to his infamous Twitter account to slam Saturday Night Live again after the late night comedy show mocked his “golden showers” scandal during their last episode.

“.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!,” Trump tweeted on Sunday evening.

Alec Baldwin once again portrayed the President-elect, and it’s looking like he will continue to do so after the inauguration.

If you were wondering, this is not the first time Donald Trump has taken issue with SNL.