Ed Sheeran is opening up about his weight.

During a recent appearance on Power 105′s morning show, The Breakfast Club, the 25-year-old singer was asked about losing 50 pounds and revealed just how he did it.

“It was the beer,” he said. “Well, I’m back on beer now, because I’m fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising which was quite weird.”

“I didn’t realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly,” he added.

Ed also opened up about his travels while on his break from social media and music.

Click inside to watch his interview…



Ed Sheeran Dishes on Weight Loss Secret and Traveling the World