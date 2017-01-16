Mon, 16 January 2017 at 5:30 am
Eddie Murphy Grabs Coffee with Girlfriend Paige Butcher
Eddie Murphy is all smiles as he’s joined by longtime love Paige Butcher on Friday afternoon (January 13) in Studio Calif.
The 55-year-old actor tried to stay under the radar in an all black outfit as Paige looked pretty in a white top and jeans.
Eddie and Paige have been together since 2012.
Earlier this year, they welcomed their daughter, Izzy Oona, together back in May.
