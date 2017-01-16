Goldie Hawn Shares Cute Photo of Granddaughter Rio!
Goldie Hawn and longtime love Kurt Russell enjoy a stroll around town together on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.
The cute couple grabbed breakfast together before checking out the construction of their new home together.
Goldie recently took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her granddaughter – Oliver Hudson‘s three-year-old daughter Rio Laura doing some meditation.
“Rio Laura Hudson taking a brain break at will. Pictures speak a thousand words. #takeabreaktoday,” Goldie captioned the below pic.
