Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 7:00 pm

Ireland Baldwin Shares Videos of Her Dogs Shaking Hands, Or Paws Rather

Ireland Baldwin Shares Videos of Her Dogs Shaking Hands, Or Paws Rather

Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend Noah Schweizer make their way to the Peppermint Club on Saturday (January 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple held hands as they went to check out some live music.

Earlier in the week, Ireland shared videos on her Instagram of two of her dogs doing tricks.

“learning how to drop down and put one up for the big homie,” she captioned one. “Kota would never let anyone touch his paws after a groomer cut his nails too short a year ago. but now he’s a big show off while all his buddies watch,” she wrote with the second.
Just Jared on Facebook
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 01
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 01
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 02
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 02
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 03
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 03
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 04
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 04
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 05
ireland baldwin shares video of her dogs shaking hands 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Ireland Baldwin, Noah Schweizer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here