Ivanka Trump Announces Her Move to Washington, DC

Ivanka Trump steps out on the chilly Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday (January 16) in New York City.

The 35-year-old businesswoman has officially announced her intent to move to Washington, DC with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids as her father, Donald Trump, becomes President. The pair bought a house in the DC area in the past several weeks.

“When my father takes office as the 45th President of the United States of America, I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand. I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company,” Ivanka wrote on Facebook. “My husband, Jared, and I will be moving with our family to Washington, D.C., where Jared will serve as Senior Advisor to the President. I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools.”

Read the entire post below…