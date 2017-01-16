Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend &amp; Ariana Grande's 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 1:15 pm

Joe Jonas Wears Tight Fitting Tee, Shows off Muscles

Joe Jonas Wears Tight Fitting Tee, Shows off Muscles

Joe Jonas flaunts his muscles under his tight tee while heading into Alfred Coffee + Kitchen on Friday (January 13) in Studio City, Calif.

The 27-year-old DNCE front man was joined by a guy pal and later came out with a green drink.

Joe is getting ready to head out on the road with DNCE for their DNCE In Concert tour. Head here for dates and ticket info.

If you live under a rock and you missed out, or you just want to look again, be sure to check out Joe‘s new sexy Guess underwear campaign with Charlotte McKinney.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
