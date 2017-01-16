Top Stories
Mon, 16 January 2017 at 3:32 pm

Katy Perry Debuts Blonde Hair!

Katy Perry Debuts Blonde Hair!

Katy Perry is no longer a raven-haired beauty – she’s a blonde now!

The 32-year-old entertainer was in attendance at Sham Ibrahim‘s gallery exhibit on Saturday (January 14) in Palm Springs, California, where a Donald Trump portrait was unveiled.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

That same day, Katy threw her boyfriend Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party. Get the scoop on what happened at the party if you missed it. Happy belated birthday, Orly!

See the photo of Katy Perry’s new blonde hairdo below…
katy perry blonde look 01
katy perry blonde look 02

Photos: Getty
