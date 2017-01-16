Kim Kardashian's 'Big Fan' Airs Tonight!

Kim Kardashian is back in New York City after leaving Dubai after her quick trip to the country.

The 36-year-old reality star was spotted landing at JFK Airport in NYC on Monday (January 16).

Tonight, Kim will be appearing on the new ABC show Big Fan!

“Awww was so much fun!!! Everyone check out Big Fan tonight in ABC” Kim wrote about her episode on Twitter. The show pairs know-it-all fans with their favorite celebs for a fun game show!

Tune in at 10pm EST tonight!