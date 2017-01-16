Top Stories
Mon, 16 January 2017 at 12:35 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are starting all sorts of rumors about the nature of their relationship after they were seen at a club together over the weekend!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted wearing a sheer top displaying lots of skin while leaving The Peppermint Club.

Justin, 22, was reportedly hanging out with One Directioner Liam Payne and arrived at the hotspot first. Kourtney arrived second and only stayed for 15 minutes. They then took the party to Delilah, another club, to keep the party going.

“They were just there as friends, with friends and and it was not romantic,” a source told Us Weekly.

Kourtney and Justin were first linked in 2015 after being seen out together. Rumors continued for months, but nothing was ever officially confirmed.

To see the photos of Justin and Kourtney out at the club, head on over to DailyMail.

Pictured below: Photos taken of Justin and Kourtney back in 2015.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian

