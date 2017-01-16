Leslie Mann & Robert De Niro Bring their Film 'The Comedian' to Palm Springs Film Festival

Leslie Mann poses with co-star Robert De Niro at the screening of their film The Comedian at the closing night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Sunday night (January 15) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress looked pretty in a red dress for the screening of her new film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Mann

Leslie was joined by her husband Judd Apatow who sweetly posed as the photographers and took pictures of his wife.

Leslie and Robert star in The Comedian together – which is set to hit theaters worldwide in February.