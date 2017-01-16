Margot Robbie Channels Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set

Margot Robbie is the spitting image of Tonya Harding on the set of her new movie, I, Tonya.

The 26-year-old actress stars as Tonya in the upcoming film that follows the timeline of the competitive ice skater rising through the ranks of U.S. ice skating. Margot was spotted on set in costume on Friday (January 13) in Atlanta, Ga.

Allison Janney stars as Tonya‘s mom LaVona Fay Golden and Sebastian Stan stars as Tonya‘s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. In real life, Jeff hired a hitman to attack fellow ice skater Nancy Kerrigan so she wouldn’t be able to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics. Nancy recovered in time and landed a silver medal in the games, but Tonya ended up getting banned from the sport for hindering the prosecution in the case.