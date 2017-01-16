Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend &amp; Ariana Grande's 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' Duet!

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend & Ariana Grande's 'Beauty & the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 11:59 am

Mariah Carey & Elton John Made Insane Money for Russian Wedding Performances

Mariah Carey & Elton John Made Insane Money for Russian Wedding Performances
  • Billionaire Valery Kogan paid big bucks for his granddaughter’s wedding for Elton John and Mariah Carey to perform – TMZ
  • Would you spend Valentine’s Day with these guys? – Just Jared Jr
  • Was Ellen DeGeneres confronted by a waitress over a tip? – Gossip Cop
  • Here’s what happened on last night’s SherlockLainey Gossip
  • Watch SNL‘s spoof of The BachelorTooFab
  • Does The Young Pope feature Jude Law at his finest? – MTV
  • Here’s how to be the ultimate Maid of Honor – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elton John, Mariah Carey, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    F@ggots are obsessed with money.

    LIKE DIVAS.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here