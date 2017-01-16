Mon, 16 January 2017 at 11:59 am
Mariah Carey & Elton John Made Insane Money for Russian Wedding Performances
- Billionaire Valery Kogan paid big bucks for his granddaughter’s wedding for Elton John and Mariah Carey to perform – TMZ
